Meredith (MDP) Holding Upped by Act Ii Management Lp; Walleye Trading Decreased Dominos Pizza (Call) (DPZ) Holding by $1.37 Million

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (Call) (DPZ) by 69.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, down from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $248.5. About 278,430 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – 65-75 UK STORE OPENINGS EXPECTED IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 03/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 13/03/2018 – Voxy: Domino’s shakes up its menu with new additions; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 420,538 shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 09/03/2018 – This Week: Al Pacino, Yo La Tengo, Meredith Monk’s Multisensory Music; 16/03/2018 – Meredith has hired advisers to explore a sale of its Time, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated magazines following its $1.84 billion acquisition of Time Inc in January, people familiar with the matter said; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Has Decided to Exploree Sale of the TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money Brands; 22/03/2018 – Meredith Names Klarn DePalma Executive VP Of MNI Targeted Media; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports lllustrated titles; 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP SAYS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 2019; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – MIKE SCHNEIDER TO SERVE AS GROUP PUBLISHER AND PUBLISHER OF FORTUNE AND MONEY; 15/03/2018 – Review: Meredith Monk, Still Peerless at Shocking Serenity; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Swings to Loss After Time Deal — Earnings Review

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $85.32 million for 30.16 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

