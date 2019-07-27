Meredith (MDP) Holding Held by Gotham Asset Management Llc; As Genesco (GCO) Stock Price Rose, 1492 Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 6,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,095 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 11,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 314,013 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA – ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH MEREDITH CORPORATION TO DELIVER UNRIVALED AWARD AND EDITORIAL LICENSING TO CONSUMERS; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – WILL FUND ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH; 21/03/2018 – BT INVESTMENT SAYS MEREDITH BROOKS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD APR. 30; 15/03/2018 – Meredith Monk’s Cellular Songs in New York – deeply affecting; 26/03/2018 – NOLA Live: Saints hosted wide receiver Cameron Meredith, a restricted free agent, on a visit; 20/03/2018 – DesMoines BizRec: Meredith to cut up to 300 jobs, mostly in New York; 26/03/2018 – Meredith Reorganizes Following Announcement of Intent to Sell Four Time Inc. Titles; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 6,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,904 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 63,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $663.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 166,959 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has risen 3.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO STUDY USING UNIT SALE PROCEEDS ON BUYBACKS, DIVIDEND; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Says Board Panel to Undertake Updated Review of Strategic Alternatives; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE WILL UNDERTAKE AN UPDATED REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hoi An, Vietnam, Is No. 1 City Overall in 24th Annual Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “It Might Be A Good Idea To Catch The Meredith Corp. Falling Knife – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Fast-Growing Small Cap Stocks You Don’t Want To Miss… – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Meredith Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Authentic Brands a leader in Sports Illustrated bidding – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 26,771 shares to 28,273 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 9,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,988 shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 189,595 shares to 277,304 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Down in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hibbett Sports: Thesis, Results, & Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Genesco Inc.’s (NYSE:GCO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Genesco Inc. (GCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Genesco Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

