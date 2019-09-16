Meredith Corp. (MDP) Shareholder Price Michael F Has Decreased Holding by $440,000 as Share Value Declined; Weik Investment Services Has Lowered Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position by $1.25 Million; Shares Rose

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Meredith Corp. (MDP) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28M, down from 358,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Meredith Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 533,735 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $2.41; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $2.74; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ADVERTISING AND CIRCULATION PERFORMANCE OF TIME INC PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Enters Into Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – E&P: Sources: Meredith Moves to Sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated Titles; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – APPROXIMATELY 200 EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED THAT THEIR POSITIONS HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED; 20/04/2018 – Meredith-Springfield Associates, Inc., is First North American Blow Molder to Acquire Latest ISBM Technology from Japan’s Aoki; 09/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From Meredith Goldstein’s `Can’t Help Myself’; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TO CONDUCT A PORTFOLIO REVIEW OF ALL ITS MEDIA ASSETS AND DIVEST THOSE NOT CORE TO ITS BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN MEDIA WON’T BUY FORMER TIME BRANDS OFFERED BY MEREDITH

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 9,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,419 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 97,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 352,000 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp. by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Ni Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walthausen Co Ltd Co holds 207,820 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has 30,730 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 6,142 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) invested 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Goelzer Inc has invested 0.93% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 2,001 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs owns 5,085 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 64,341 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 14,500 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.09% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Inv holds 0.17% or 7,700 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability reported 95,671 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 25,563 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 30,527 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $420,240 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.