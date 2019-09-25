Meredith Corp. (MDP) Share Price Declined While Price Michael F Has Lowered Its Position; First United Bank Trust Raised Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holding

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Meredith Corp. (MDP) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28 million, down from 358,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Meredith Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 165,117 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 26/03/2018 – Meredith National Media Group Announces New Sales And Marketing Structure; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Meredith, Curry, Ravens, Vikes; 12/04/2018 – Meredith Names Karla Partilla Publisher Of Allrecipes Magazine; 21/03/2018 – Meredith:Continues Aggressive Execution of Time Inc. Integration Plan; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ANNOUNCED HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PART OF ITS PLAN TO REALIZE BETWEEN $400 TO $500 MLN OF COST SYNERGIES FROM TIME INC; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – LAUNCH OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH EMEALS TO BRING EDITORIALLY CURATED MEAL PLANS TO MILLIONS OF HOME COOKS; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – STUDIO M, MEREDITH’S FORMER BRANDED CONTENT CREATION ARM, WILL BE MERGED INTO FOUNDRY; 21/03/2018 – Meredith will explore selling Time and Sports Illustrated magazines as company plans layoffs; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 09/05/2018 – Meredith Corporation Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 13,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 9,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 688,816 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 43,390 shares to 122,500 shares, valued at $16.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 352,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 1,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 180 shares stake. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co reported 6,055 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 494,570 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Llc stated it has 5,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Next Finance Gp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Blair William & Communication Il reported 15,303 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Com owns 20,878 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 195 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 681,627 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md accumulated 25,563 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 83,224 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $467,052 activity. $46,812 worth of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) was bought by Tallett Elizabeth E on Friday, September 13.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.