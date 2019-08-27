Mercury Systemsinc. (MRCY) Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $18.75 Million; Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Trimmed Position by $21.60 Million as Market Value Rose

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Mercury Systemsinc. (MRCY) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 292,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 406,730 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 699,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mercury Systemsinc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.34. About 226,926 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 18/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS NEW STRONG SELL AT SPRUCE POINT; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 18/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.39, REV VIEW $484.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q EPS 20c-EPS 23c; 27/04/2018 – Time to exercise our right to report accounting concerns to Mercury Systems $MRCY, thankfully they just put this program in place for interested parties; 06/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018, INCLUDING THEMIS COMPUTER, CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $487.0 MLN TO $492.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 30C

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 47,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 188,088 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.39M, down from 235,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $9.24 during the last trading session, reaching $512.51. About 726,708 shares traded or 139.05% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 226,682 shares to 628,683 shares, valued at $40.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 134,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 27,629 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% or 2,845 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.1% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,196 shares. 2,600 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Three Peaks Capital Management Llc reported 0.83% stake. 30,000 are held by Scopus Asset Management L P. Manor Road Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 5.94% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 75,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.05% or 34,968 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cambridge Inv Research holds 0% or 826 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 36,150 shares. Creative Planning holds 1,913 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,011 were accumulated by Two Sigma Secs Ltd. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 24,601 shares.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TransDigm: Blowout Numbers Support Higher Stock Price – TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mercury Systems to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mercury Systems Receives $2.1M Order for State-of-the-Art RF Amplifiers Integrated into Naval Electronic Support Program – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mercury Systems Announces 100 Gbps OpenVPX Backplane Data Transmission Rates – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Trusted Microelectronics Capability for Edge Processing Architectures – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 484,376 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Llc holds 0% or 13,473 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 220,056 shares. Snyder Capital Lp reported 248,037 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Federated Inc Pa reported 1.02 million shares. Howe Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 192 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Lc has 247,458 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 459,244 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 135,692 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 2,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 3,288 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard owns 4.81M shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 16,632 shares.