Mercury Systemsinc. (MRCY) Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Cut Stake as Valuation Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Rose, Pecaut & Company Increased Position by $326,646

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48 million shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S PACKLES, CAVAN YANG ARE SAID TO LEAVE FIRM; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 per barrel this year and $75 next year; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Mercury Systemsinc. (MRCY) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 292,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 406,730 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 699,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mercury Systemsinc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.85. About 346,456 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSEC; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS SEES 4Q REV. $146.7M TO $151.7M, EST. $134.6M; 08/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Space-Qualified Commercial Solid-State Drive; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward; 18/04/2018 – We expect $MRCY to issue equity (consistent with prior practice) it has tapped nearly 50% of its revolver to acquire Themis; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q EPS 8c; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q EPS 20c-EPS 23c; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS NEW STRONG SELL AT SPRUCE POINT; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mercury Systems’ (MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Mercury Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRCY) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mercury Systems Receives $6.7M Integrated Subsystems Order for Naval Electronic Warfare Application – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mercury Systems Recognized Among Massachusetts’ Fastest Growing Public Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “MRCY Stock Forecast: Mercury Stock to Post Double-Digit Returns – Profit Confidential” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 15,240 shares to 67,740 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. by 56,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Lendingtree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Conestoga Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 2.51% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 1.41 million shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Moreover, Retail Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 449,827 shares. Blackrock Inc has 7.80M shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc has invested 0.22% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Paragon reported 143 shares stake. Old Natl Bancshares In reported 0.02% stake. Quantbot Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Eam Investors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 2,410 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 16,331 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 236,211 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability Co stated it has 247,458 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 186,602 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 551,304 shares. 19,828 were accumulated by Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management). Yhb Invest invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hanson And Doremus Inv owns 3,338 shares. Greatmark Investment Partners holds 2.23% or 256,211 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 195,088 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 54.97M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Farmers Savings Bank stated it has 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 63,870 were accumulated by Holderness Investments Co. A D Beadell Inv Counsel accumulated 60,025 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt accumulated 1.48% or 365,987 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 0.38% stake. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Ltd Liability reported 1.31% stake. Whittier holds 0.12% or 141,945 shares in its portfolio. Chemical Bancshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 87,194 shares.