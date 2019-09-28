Mercury Systems (MRCY) Valuation Rose While American International Group Upped Stake by $319,270; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Savant Capital Boosted Holding by $18.41 Million as Valuation Rose

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 4,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 40,243 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, up from 35,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Mercury Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 192,697 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 27/04/2018 – Time to exercise our right to report accounting concerns to Mercury Systems $MRCY, thankfully they just put this program in place for interested parties; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRCY); 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio; 18/04/2018 – There is no rational reason why $MRCY is the highest valued multi-billion $ aerospace and defense name in the industry given the #challenges it faces; 01/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s Smallest Secure SSD with Self-Destruct Capability in BGA package; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 18/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 18/04/2018 – Look how $MRCY insiders timed their selling. Initiated a 10b5-1 ahead of the DoD audit investigation. Looks very very suspicious @SEC_Enforcement #skeptic; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018, INCLUDING THEMIS COMPUTER, CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $487.0 MLN TO $492.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q EPS 20c-EPS 23c

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 488.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 160,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 192,856 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.25M, up from 32,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.59M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 285 shares. 3,138 are held by Glenview National Bank Dept. Wellington Shields And Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% or 10,433 shares. Regal Inv Limited Com holds 0.44% or 19,559 shares in its portfolio. Capital Guardian has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 1,647 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 78,772 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5,519 shares. 219,216 are held by Raymond James Serv. Qs Limited Liability invested 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 92,966 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Rosenbaum Jay D has 7,235 shares. Moreover, Chilton Management Ltd Liability Company has 1.37% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 138,404 shares. Madison Investment reported 4,500 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Mercury Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRCY) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mercury Systems Secures $40M Flight Controller Design Win – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mercury Systems to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mercury Computer Systems (MRCY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,877 shares to 84,634 shares, valued at $23.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 90,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,579 shares, and cut its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 5,597 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 20,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 7,117 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 121,951 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Llc invested 0.53% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 21,645 shares. 8,219 are held by Suntrust Banks. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 111,456 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 85,555 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 1.49M shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 463,440 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 8,979 shares. Pier Ltd Liability Company holds 106,760 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).