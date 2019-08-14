Mercury Systems (MRCY) Stock Value Rose While Driehaus Capital Management Has Raised by $4.38 Million Its Position; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, National Investment Services Upped Position by $513,670

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 62.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 16,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 43,104 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 26,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 31.26M shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) by 46.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The hedge fund held 213,877 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, up from 145,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercury Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 167,057 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys 1.1% Position in Mercury Systems; 29/03/2018 – Mercury Systems’ Innovation Revolutionizes Microelectronics Packaging Technology for Defense Applications; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense lndustry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSECURE Technology; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q EPS 20c-EPS 23c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRCY); 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $464 MLN TO $468 MLN; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Mercury Systems had one its worst quarters in recent history. Q3 Sales $116.3m v $126m est, EPS $0.30c v $0.35c est. Guides FY18 EPS of $1.35-$1.38 below street est of $1.39; 25/04/2018 – Recall in our report, we said pay very close attention to $MRCY gross margins. Yet, another miss, this time a bigger miss than last qtr (even adj for Themis lower margin contribution)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability invested in 22,952 shares or 0% of the stock. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership reported 23,747 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.29M shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 673 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Driehaus Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 213,877 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 247,458 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 3,288 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Com. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0% or 381 shares. 80 are owned by Parkside National Bank & Tru. Citigroup owns 135,692 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0.01% or 78,423 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 9,799 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 3,350 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 159,439 shares to 159,193 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twist Bioscience Corp by 16,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,074 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

