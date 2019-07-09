Mercury Systems (MRCY) Holder Putnam Investments Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; Exchange Capital Management Position in Visa (V) Has Cut by $3.00 Million

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 19,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,864 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, down from 49,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $177.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 8,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,961 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81M, down from 208,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Mercury Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 168,304 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 114.73% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 110.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRCY); 17/04/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 27th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 30C; 16/03/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 26th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.85 TO $0.88 INCLUDING ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – Look carefully at $MRCY statements on SEWIP vs. SEC disclosures, it looks like they lost SEWIP revenue. This is a 10% revenue contributor under pressure now #bearish; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Mercury Systems had one its worst quarters in recent history. Q3 Sales $116.3m v $126m est, EPS $0.30c v $0.35c est. Guides FY18 EPS of $1.35-$1.38 below street est of $1.39

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 13,875 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thomas White has invested 0.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gw Henssler And Ltd invested in 122,371 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Suncoast Equity Mngmt has 8.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 231,928 shares. Twin Capital Management Inc has invested 0.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Torray Limited Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 150,860 shares. First Personal Svcs reported 9,842 shares. Harvest Cap Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,616 shares. Martin Inv Management Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 2.68 million shares. Swedbank reported 4.97M shares. Markston Int Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 52,517 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 2.33 million shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,739 shares to 8,356 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eafe (HEFA) by 89,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.41 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DPW Holdings Announces Second Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ESCO Announces Acquisition of Navy Submarine Supplier – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $22.48M for 43.63 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 21,465 shares. Zacks Mgmt stated it has 9,799 shares. Fmr Ltd has 254 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 80 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Corp has 8,609 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 7.80 million shares. Brown Advisory reported 414,343 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc reported 82,071 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 1.81M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bb&T has 5,275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset stated it has 13,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 134,500 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $116.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Braves A by 103,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Trusted Microelectronics Capability for Edge Processing Architectures – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “MRCY Stock Forecast: Mercury Stock to Post Double-Digit Returns – Profit Confidential” published on January 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mercury Systems Wins Contract to Supply Mission Computers for C2 Application – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mercury Systems Mourns Passing of Board Member George K. Muellner – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercury Systems to Deliver Intel Select Solution for Hardened Security with Lockheed Martin – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.