Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET)

We will be comparing the differences between Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) and voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Computer Peripherals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems Inc. 70 7.25 N/A 0.92 88.32 voxeljet AG 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Mercury Systems Inc. and voxeljet AG earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.9% voxeljet AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Mercury Systems Inc. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. voxeljet AG’s 2.91 beta is the reason why it is 191.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mercury Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor voxeljet AG are 5.4 and 3.8 respectively. voxeljet AG therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mercury Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Mercury Systems Inc. and voxeljet AG can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 voxeljet AG 0 0 0 0.00

Mercury Systems Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.41% and an $75 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mercury Systems Inc. and voxeljet AG are owned by institutional investors at 87.3% and 29.2% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Mercury Systems Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 18.87% of voxeljet AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury Systems Inc. 15.14% 18.28% 9.92% 39.92% 104.72% 72.38% voxeljet AG 5.35% 3.68% -3.43% -6.64% -42.4% 15.88%

For the past year Mercury Systems Inc. has stronger performance than voxeljet AG

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Mercury Systems Inc. beats voxeljet AG.

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway. The company also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to accelerate development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, it offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. Its 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models using 3D computer-aided design at its service center. The company serves automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets through its direct sales force and a network of sales agents. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.