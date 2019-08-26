Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) and Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI), both competing one another are Computer Peripherals companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems Inc. 70 7.20 N/A 0.92 88.32 Logitech International S.A. 39 2.39 N/A 1.58 26.17

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mercury Systems Inc. and Logitech International S.A. Logitech International S.A. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mercury Systems Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Mercury Systems Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mercury Systems Inc. and Logitech International S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.9% Logitech International S.A. 0.00% 23.4% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

Mercury Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Logitech International S.A. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mercury Systems Inc. are 4.5 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Logitech International S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Mercury Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Logitech International S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mercury Systems Inc. and Logitech International S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Logitech International S.A. 0 1 2 2.67

Mercury Systems Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -11.83% and an $75 average price target. Competitively Logitech International S.A. has a consensus price target of $48.33, with potential upside of 20.37%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Logitech International S.A. seems more appealing than Mercury Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mercury Systems Inc. and Logitech International S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 87.3% and 32.5% respectively. 1.3% are Mercury Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 6.7% are Logitech International S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury Systems Inc. 15.14% 18.28% 9.92% 39.92% 104.72% 72.38% Logitech International S.A. -1.36% 1% 7.26% 13.8% -10.23% 31.84%

For the past year Mercury Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Logitech International S.A.

Summary

Mercury Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Logitech International S.A.

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway. The company also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to accelerate development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, it offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.