Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) and voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) Contrasting side by side

As Computer Peripherals companies, Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) and voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems Inc. 84 1.91 54.31M 0.92 88.32 voxeljet AG 2 0.00 14.02M -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mercury Systems Inc. and voxeljet AG.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems Inc. 64,770,423.38% 5.6% 3.9% voxeljet AG 798,860,398.86% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Mercury Systems Inc.’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, voxeljet AG’s 191.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mercury Systems Inc. are 4.5 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor voxeljet AG’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. voxeljet AG can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mercury Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mercury Systems Inc. and voxeljet AG Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 voxeljet AG 0 0 0 0.00

Mercury Systems Inc.’s downside potential is -7.53% at a $75 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.3% of Mercury Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.2% of voxeljet AG are owned by institutional investors. Mercury Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.87% of voxeljet AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury Systems Inc. 15.14% 18.28% 9.92% 39.92% 104.72% 72.38% voxeljet AG 5.35% 3.68% -3.43% -6.64% -42.4% 15.88%

For the past year Mercury Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than voxeljet AG.

Summary

Mercury Systems Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors voxeljet AG.

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway. The company also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to accelerate development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, it offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. Its 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models using 3D computer-aided design at its service center. The company serves automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets through its direct sales force and a network of sales agents. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.