Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) is a company in the Computer Peripherals industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Mercury Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mercury Systems Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.77% of all Computer Peripherals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mercury Systems Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.60% 3.90% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Mercury Systems Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems Inc. N/A 68 88.32 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Mercury Systems Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Mercury Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.57 2.68

The potential upside of the competitors is 43.96%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mercury Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury Systems Inc. 15.14% 18.28% 9.92% 39.92% 104.72% 72.38% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year Mercury Systems Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mercury Systems Inc. are 4.5 and 3.1. Competitively, Mercury Systems Inc.’s competitors have 3.13 and 2.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mercury Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mercury Systems Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Mercury Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Mercury Systems Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.10 which is 9.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Mercury Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Mercury Systems Inc. beats Mercury Systems Inc.’s rivals.

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway. The company also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to accelerate development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, it offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.