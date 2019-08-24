Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Computer Peripherals company, Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mercury Systems Inc. has 87.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 43.62% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Mercury Systems Inc. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mercury Systems Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.60% 3.90% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Mercury Systems Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems Inc. N/A 69 88.32 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Mercury Systems Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Mercury Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.57 2.60

$75 is the average target price of Mercury Systems Inc., with a potential downside of -11.41%. As a group, Computer Peripherals companies have a potential upside of 62.25%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Mercury Systems Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mercury Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury Systems Inc. 15.14% 18.28% 9.92% 39.92% 104.72% 72.38% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year Mercury Systems Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mercury Systems Inc. are 4.5 and 3.1. Competitively, Mercury Systems Inc.’s rivals have 3.13 and 2.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mercury Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mercury Systems Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.07 shows that Mercury Systems Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Mercury Systems Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.10 which is 9.54% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Mercury Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mercury Systems Inc. beats Mercury Systems Inc.’s competitors on 4 of the 6 factors.

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway. The company also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to accelerate development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, it offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.