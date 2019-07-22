Mercury Sys (MRCY) Stock Rose While Eulav Asset Management Upped by $441,600 Its Holding; Highland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Position by $5.58 Million; Stock Value Rose

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 29,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,960 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.25 million, down from 183,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.59. About 20.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,200 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 32,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 373,100 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 114.73% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 110.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 25/04/2018 – @micahhyo We had the call last week on $MRCY on our website with a detailed report outlining the pressures facing the company; 18/04/2018 – Spruce Point pleased to release a critical “Strong Sell” report on $MRCY Mercury Systems 50-85% downside risk. Multiple Material Adverse Effects converging on their business in 2018; 24/04/2018 – We have consistently warned about companies with widening GAAP vs. Non-GAAP results and cannot ignore deal costs for serial acquisitive companies; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Adj EBITDA growth stalling, while FCF was negative in the qtr, driving the LTM FCF down to a multi-year low. Delta at multi-year high; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 17/04/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 27th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.39, REV VIEW $484.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS SEES 4Q REV. $146.7M TO $151.7M, EST. $134.6M; 18/04/2018 – Look how $MRCY insiders timed their selling. Initiated a 10b5-1 ahead of the DoD audit investigation. Looks very very suspicious @SEC_Enforcement #skeptic; 29/03/2018 – Mercury Systems’ Innovation Revolutionizes Microelectronics Packaging Technology for Defense Applications

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 62,058 shares to 61,600 shares, valued at $12.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.89 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Value (VBR) by 3,118 shares to 57,375 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep Nv Adr (NYSE:ING) by 26,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).