Mercury Sys (MRCY) Stake Maintained by Prescott Group Capital Management Llc; Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose While Seaward Management Limited Partnership Decreased Its Stake by $712,200

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 14,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 200,212 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.19 million, down from 214,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 3.85 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 126,755 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 06/03/2018 Mercury Systems Selected as RF Microelectronics Supplier for Advanced Airborne Radar Application; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY organic revenue plunges, and the Company revised full yr est to 7%, close to our estimate of 6.5%, but down from near 10%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRCY); 18/04/2018 – Look carefully at $MRCY statements on SEWIP vs. SEC disclosures, it looks like they lost SEWIP revenue. This is a 10% revenue contributor under pressure now #bearish; 18/04/2018 – Focus carefully on $MRCY gross margins. They are contracting and missed guidance first time last quarter, then the CFO resigned and they rushed to acquire Themis 4 days ahead of Christmas #bearish; 27/04/2018 – Time to exercise our right to report accounting concerns to Mercury Systems $MRCY, thankfully they just put this program in place for interested parties; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense lndustry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSECURE Technology; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 29,735 shares to 583,620 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 31,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,229 shares, and cut its stake in Ferroglobe Plc.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,576 shares to 296,378 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 14,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).