Mercury Sys (MRCY) Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Boosted Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cut Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 10,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 210,231 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.11M, down from 221,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 3.09M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 4,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 37,564 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 32,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $81.5. About 99,867 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – We have consistently warned about companies with widening GAAP vs. Non-GAAP results and cannot ignore deal costs for serial acquisitive companies; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Mercury Systems had one its worst quarters in recent history. Q3 Sales $116.3m v $126m est, EPS $0.30c v $0.35c est. Guides FY18 EPS of $1.35-$1.38 below street est of $1.39; 04/05/2018 – CORRECT: AXLER SEES MERCURY SYSTEMS HAVING ANOTHER 50% DOWNSIDE; 05/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Awarded AS9100D Certification at Multiple Sites; 18/04/2018 – Look how $MRCY insiders timed their selling. Initiated a 10b5-1 ahead of the DoD audit investigation. Looks very very suspicious @SEC_Enforcement #skeptic; 01/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s Smallest Secure SSD with Self-Destruct Capability in BGA package; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $464 MLN TO $468 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.85 TO $0.88 INCLUDING ITEMS

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.52 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgemoor Inv Inc stated it has 21,413 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 1.61 million were accumulated by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0.01% or 101,761 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 457,200 shares. Auxier Asset holds 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 14,361 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 2.64M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.26% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Fin Bank reported 1.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Putnam Fl Invest Management reported 0.24% stake. Bowen Hanes & Company owns 28,359 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 11.23 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Limited stated it has 1.44 million shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. 5.15M are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 6,291 shares. Tortoise Invest holds 0.06% or 3,200 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 8,320 shares to 145,632 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,638 shares to 496,521 shares, valued at $41.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,136 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.