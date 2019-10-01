Mercury Sys (MRCY) Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Upped Holding; Merck & Co (MRK) Market Value Rose While Greenwood Gearhart Lowered Its Holding

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 104,594 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77M, down from 110,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.76. About 1.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 16/03/2018 – The CDC says Shingrix is preferred over Merck’s Zostavax; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 205641 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $79.79. About 16,386 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $464 MLN TO $468 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 24/04/2018 – We have consistently warned about companies with widening GAAP vs. Non-GAAP results and cannot ignore deal costs for serial acquisitive companies; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRCY); 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY valuation disconnect is baffling, the lowest free cash flow margin, and the highest valuation in the aerospace industry for peers; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense lndustry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSECURE Technology; 18/04/2018 – Look how $MRCY insiders timed their selling. Initiated a 10b5-1 ahead of the DoD audit investigation. Looks very very suspicious @SEC_Enforcement #skeptic

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 0.11% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 4,241 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability owns 408,772 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Hanseatic Mgmt Service invested in 4,567 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co stated it has 16,395 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Inc reported 51,113 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP reported 39,207 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 333,254 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.27 million shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Management invested in 109,677 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 16 shares. Ajo LP reported 20,001 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 972,369 shares. Amer Gp holds 0.01% or 40,243 shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 38,850 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $15.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 344,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bollard Group Inc reported 0.4% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Private Mgmt Gp invested in 21,877 shares. First Merchants Corp invested in 0.05% or 4,049 shares. 22,200 are owned by Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust. Regis Ltd Llc holds 0% or 29,439 shares in its portfolio. Sol Cap Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 5,235 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt accumulated 250,401 shares. Kentucky-based Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.43% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Burgundy Asset Mngmt owns 3,937 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Farmers Tru accumulated 8,759 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Srb accumulated 1.84M shares or 14.42% of the stock. E&G Advsrs Lp invested in 0.58% or 16,139 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson holds 5,249 shares. 7,081 were accumulated by Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc.

