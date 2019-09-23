Mercury Sys (MRCY) Holding Maintained by Granite Investment Partners Llc; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Lowered Holding in Caredx (CDNA) by $900,000 as Share Price Rose

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $900,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 842,357 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 9,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 245,404 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.26 million, up from 236,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.21. About 369,972 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 18/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS NEW STRONG SELL AT SPRUCE POINT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRCY); 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio; 18/04/2018 – Look carefully at $MRCY statements on SEWIP vs. SEC disclosures, it looks like they lost SEWIP revenue. This is a 10% revenue contributor under pressure now #bearish; 29/03/2018 – Mercury Systems’ Innovation Revolutionizes Microelectronics Packaging Technology for Defense Applications; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 30C; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q Rev $146.7M-$151.7M; 18/04/2018 – The $MRCY rebuttals are weak. If $MRCY EBITDA margins and business model were so good, you would see competitors replicating it and come public to get a 20x multiple, but none do; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $464 MLN TO $468 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Look how $MRCY insiders timed their selling. Initiated a 10b5-1 ahead of the DoD audit investigation. Looks very very suspicious @SEC_Enforcement #skeptic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,494 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.68% stake. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Awm Inv Inc has invested 1.72% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Perkins Mngmt Inc holds 126,750 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Glenmede Company Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,200 shares. United Serv Automobile Association reported 9,613 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,000 shares. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.46% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,192 shares. Qs Investors Limited holds 0.03% or 66,300 shares. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 459,395 shares. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 627,114 shares. 35,779 were accumulated by River Mercantile Asset Llp.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.99% or 191,025 shares. Rk Cap Limited invested in 102,694 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 5.51M shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.07% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Us Natl Bank De holds 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) or 20,771 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 8,219 shares. 20,386 were accumulated by Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 484,896 shares. 237,042 are owned by Snyder Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Laurion Capital LP reported 39,207 shares. Product Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 43,037 shares. Ranger Inv Mngmt Lp invested in 1.31% or 273,695 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 16,983 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 25,511 shares to 29,053 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 23,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,800 shares, and cut its stake in Sharpspring Inc.