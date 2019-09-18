Mercury Sys (MRCY) Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Lowered Its Stake by $1.66 Million as Share Price Rose; Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Cut Stake as Share Value Declined

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 23,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 408,772 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.76 million, down from 432,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $82.8. About 150,616 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 25/04/2018 – $MRCY valuation disconnect is baffling, the lowest free cash flow margin, and the highest valuation in the aerospace industry for peers; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 19/04/2018 – Just brought to our attention that leading forensic research firm CFRA had also written a cautionary report on $MRCY in December 2017. For those interested, we suggest tracking it down also #skeptic; 19/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Latest Briefcase-Size Rugged Mini Server; 05/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Awarded AS9100D Certification at Multiple Sites; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS SEES 4Q REV. $146.7M TO $151.7M, EST. $134.6M; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 20 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Look how $MRCY insiders timed their selling. Initiated a 10b5-1 ahead of the DoD audit investigation. Looks very very suspicious @SEC_Enforcement #skeptic; 06/03/2018 Mercury Systems Selected as RF Microelectronics Supplier for Advanced Airborne Radar Application; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 21.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 50,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 183,017 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, down from 233,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 143,898 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 24/05/2018 – SQM ATTRIBUTES LOW FIRST-QUARTER SALES TO LOGISTICS DELAYS; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN – SALE OF SQM HOLDINGS REQUIRED BY COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA AND MINISTRY OF COMMERCE IN CHINA TO PROVIDE CLEARANCE FOR MERGER; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys into Chile’s SQM; 20/03/2018 – Pinera Government to Stay Out of Request to Block China SQM Bids; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys $4.1bn stake in Chile’s SQM; 20/03/2018 – CHILE GOVERNMENT TO STAY OUT OF REQUEST TO BLOCK CHINA SQM BIDS

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SQM’s profit will be $71.07 million for 25.44 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,714 shares to 427,606 shares, valued at $29.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ruggie Capital Grp invested in 0.03% or 261 shares. G2 Prtn Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.56% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) or 70,387 shares. Pdt Prtn Lc has 0.18% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 43,037 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 82,181 shares. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 78,851 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 528,895 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). 3,265 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 6,306 shares stake. Cap Fund invested in 15,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 14,921 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 21,706 shares. Swiss National Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 101,300 shares. Prelude Mngmt has 950 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $18.31 million for 62.73 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) by 7,790 shares to 110,206 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 28,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).