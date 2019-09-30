Mercury Genl New (MCY) Shareholder Semper Augustus Investments Group Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Legg Mason (LM) Stock Rose While Laffer Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $127.28 Million

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 44,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The hedge fund held 108,043 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75M, down from 153,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. It closed at $55.51 lastly. It is down 15.50% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 3,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 20,633 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789.83M, down from 23,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 359,300 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Sets Aside $67 Million to Settle U.S. Libya Probe; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 22/03/2018 – Royce International Premier Fund Wins a 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Classification Award; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 741 are held by Ftb Advisors Inc. Mariner accumulated 0% or 7,595 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 22,963 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 76,521 shares. Td Cap Ltd Liability owns 1,544 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fiera owns 0.16% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 1.09M shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 183,224 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Communication reported 10,161 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 17,756 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com holds 2.24M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 4.05 million shares. Glenmede Na invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Company Pfd by 8 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $2.87 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Msci Norway Etf (NORW) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Inc.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $77.87M for 10.66 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.82 million for 15.42 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold MCY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.38 million shares or 2.62% more from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fin Services Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 108,774 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 150,633 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur, New York-based fund reported 7,758 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 0.01% or 62,656 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 1,088 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 2,400 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com holds 15,523 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 450 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) or 284,880 shares. Prospector Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 196,900 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 17,070 shares. Kbc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 9,242 shares.

