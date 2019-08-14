Mercury Genl New (MCY) Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $1.08 Million; Harley Davidson (HOG) Stock Declined While Principal Financial Group Trimmed Holding by $320,215

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 9,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 239,924 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 249,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.42M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO MATT LEVATITCH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q EPS $1.03; 05/03/2018 Take up stalled self-driving car bill, automakers urge US Senate; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Warns of Tariffs Impact — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Operating Margin 9.5%-10.5% of Revenue; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer Internship; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q MOTORCYCLE/PRODUCTS REV. $1.36B, EST. $1.24B; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON REITERATES 2018 MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 295.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 21,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The hedge fund held 28,836 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 7,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 175,617 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $109.74 million for 11.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 97,076 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $24.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 527,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call) by 272,500 shares to 77,500 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (Put) (NYSE:TGT) by 153,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,700 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (Put) (NYSE:CHK).

