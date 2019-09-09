Mercury Genl New (MCY) Holder Westwood Holdings Group Raised Its Position by $10.41 Million; United Services Automobile Association Has Increased Commonwealth Reit (EQC) Position by $317,280

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 208,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 974,440 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.79M, up from 766,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 303,510 shares traded or 26.26% up from the average. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500.

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Commonwealth Reit (EQC) by 53.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 9,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 28,535 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, up from 18,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Commonwealth Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 663,399 shares traded or 43.39% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 142,031 shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $451.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 966,968 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $25,430 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold MCY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 30,198 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 4,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,171 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Swiss Bancorp reported 50,500 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 7,026 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 20,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 30,210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.02% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). 10,242 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 34,879 shares. 1,708 were reported by Us Natl Bank De. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 5,980 shares or 0% of the stock. 24,700 are held by First Manhattan. Franklin Resource holds 7,976 shares or 0% of its portfolio.