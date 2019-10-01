Mercury Genl New (MCY) Holder Prospector Partners Trimmed Its Position by $2.13 Million; Colonial Trust Advisors Raised Its Phillips 66 Shs (PSX) Position by $856,809

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 Shs (PSX) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 9,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,443 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, up from 31,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Phillips 66 Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 1.67 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 34,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 196,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31M, down from 231,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 168,102 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.)

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acropolis Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 4,547 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 5,526 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability Company owns 1,387 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,906 shares. Da Davidson holds 43,821 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Everett Harris & Com Ca has 26,016 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bell Bank & Trust accumulated 3,310 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited stated it has 4,661 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company reported 3.70 million shares. 20,345 are held by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation. Mount Lucas Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 94,243 shares. Raymond James And has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 607,922 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 17,398 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co owns 0.16% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 99,448 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 61,976 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $729.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 63,100 shares to 297,000 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 160,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MCY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.38 million shares or 2.62% more from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 47,134 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.01% or 52,704 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 108,774 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% stake. Pnc Svcs Inc holds 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) or 1,536 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 24,700 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 18,855 shares. Frontier Inv reported 346,679 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc owns 0.01% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 150,633 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested in 1,088 shares. Natixis LP stated it has 0.03% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). D E Shaw Co, a New York-based fund reported 86,388 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 3,800 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 60,271 shares.