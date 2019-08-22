Mercury Genl New (MCY) Holder Ameritas Investment Partners Trimmed Its Position by $359,750 as Market Valuation Rose; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $674,150

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 47.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 7,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 8,011 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 15,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 176,665 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 4,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 85,847 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00M, up from 80,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Waddell Reed has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 258,930 shares. D E Shaw And holds 3.35M shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 877,578 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 589,837 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Limited Liability holds 31,651 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 2.73M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. 34,851 are owned by New England Research Mngmt Inc. Ariel Investments Lc has invested 1.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt North America has 0.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Motco accumulated 1.08% or 77,253 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd stated it has 2.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 18,604 shares stake. Ashford Management Inc invested in 0.07% or 3,250 shares.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares to 22,590 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,797 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold MCY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). 51,813 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Ing Groep Nv holds 0% or 4,155 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 199 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). The Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Ltd has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership has 878,400 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 5,831 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 5,000 shares. California-based Covington Management has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Mason Street Limited Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 14,420 shares. Westwood Gru holds 974,440 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $25,430 activity.