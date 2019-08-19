Mercury General (MCY) to pay $0.63 on Sep 26, 2019; Shorts at Crossamerica Partners Lpunits Representing (CAPL) Raised By 2.71%

Crossamerica Partners Lpunits Representing (NYSE:CAPL) had an increase of 2.71% in short interest. CAPL’s SI was 87,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.71% from 84,800 shares previously. With 97,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Crossamerica Partners Lpunits Representing (NYSE:CAPL)’s short sellers to cover CAPL’s short positions. The SI to Crossamerica Partners Lpunits Representing’s float is 0.46%. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 36,927 shares traded. CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has declined 5.72% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPL News: 20/03/2018 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In CrossAmerica Partners; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS CUTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.06; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP: REPORTS REDUCTION IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTI; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $554.6 MLN VS $469.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Takes Strategic Step to Reduce Further Dilution; 07/05/2018 – CAPL CUTS QTRLY DISTRIB. TO 52.50C/SHR FROM 62.75C, EST. 62.75C; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 07/05/2018 – REG-CrossAmerica Partners LP: Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution

Mercury General Corp (NYSE:MCY) is expected to pay $0.63 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:MCY) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.63 dividend. Mercury General Corp’s current price of $53.05 translates into 1.18% yield. Mercury General Corp’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 156,255 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company has market cap of $582.46 million. The firm operates through Wholesale and Retail divisions. It has a 30.47 P/E ratio. The firm also operates convenience stores.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The firm also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. It has a 14.99 P/E ratio. The Company’s automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.