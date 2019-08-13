Mercury General (MCY) to pay $0.63 on Sep 26, 2019; Maverick Capital LTD Has Trimmed By $1.41 Million Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 20.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 24,390 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock declined 1.48%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 96,010 shares with $5.65M value, down from 120,400 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $82.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 1.85M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE TO EMR AND ADARO FOR $2.25 BLN; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS MOST OF ITS TAXES PAID IN AUSTRALIA; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO DECLARING FORCE MAJEURE ON SOME CONTRACTS; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EXPLAINER-Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset; 22/03/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors Probe Rio Tinto Over Possible Mongolian Bribes; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved to Run Autonomous Trains at Pilbara; 18/04/2018 – Prices for aluminium raw material alumina surge after Rio Tinto force majeure; 16/04/2018 – WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD – AGREED TO ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 75% SHARE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH METALLURGICAL COAL PROJECT FOR A TOTAL OF US$200 MLN

Mercury General Corp (NYSE:MCY) is expected to pay $0.63 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:MCY) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.63 dividend. Mercury General Corp’s current price of $54.18 translates into 1.16% yield. Mercury General Corp’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 107,020 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold Mercury General Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,700 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Blair William & Communications Il invested in 0% or 13,590 shares. 49,540 are owned by Vident Investment Advisory Limited Co. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 51,813 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Proshare Advisors Lc owns 204,728 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Barnett Company has 1,861 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 199 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Limited stated it has 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 288,301 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 53,200 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 330,517 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $25,430 activity. Braunegg George Gwyer bought $25,430 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. The firm also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. It has a 15.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 466,630 shares to 1.66 million valued at $101.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) stake by 12,920 shares and now owns 49,230 shares. Livanova Plc was raised too.