Mercury General (MCY) to pay $0.63 on Sep 26, 2019; Allstate Boosted Mckesson (MCK) Stake

Mercury General Corp (NYSE:MCY) is expected to pay $0.63 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:MCY) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.63 dividend. Mercury General Corp’s current price of $55.55 translates into 1.13% yield. Mercury General Corp’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 198,495 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c

Allstate Corp increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 161.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp acquired 4,215 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The Allstate Corp holds 6,817 shares with $798,000 value, up from 2,602 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $26.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $141.37. About 964,416 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $25,430 activity. 500 Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) shares with value of $25,430 were bought by Braunegg George Gwyer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Mercury General Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc stated it has 330,517 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element Capital Ltd Liability owns 4,560 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 15,943 are owned by Gam Ag. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 10,356 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 5,384 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 26,245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 30,210 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 4,774 shares. Aperio Ltd Com accumulated 23,716 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 4,340 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 11,907 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Legal And General Gru Plc reported 46,669 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt Co owns 328,620 shares.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. It has a 15.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Allstate Corp decreased Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 32,340 shares to 4,815 valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWB) stake by 494,378 shares and now owns 897,288 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs Lp owns 2,092 shares. 111 are held by Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership. Cypress Cap Grp owns 0.08% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,435 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 245,066 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 11,215 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Adirondack Tru owns 480 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 4,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 2,560 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 275,583 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Carlson Capital Management holds 3,105 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 377,057 shares. Tompkins Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Nuwave Investment Mngmt has invested 0.5% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 70,588 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings owns 1,088 shares.

