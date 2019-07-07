Mercury General (MCY) EPS Estimated At $0.91; First Mid Illinois Bancshares (FMBH)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Analysts expect Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report $0.91 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.41% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. MCY’s profit would be $50.37 million giving it 17.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Mercury General Corporation’s analysts see 4.60% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 181,540 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 21.02% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c

First Mid Illinois Bancshares Inc (FMBH) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 29 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 26 cut down and sold their equity positions in First Mid Illinois Bancshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 4.59 million shares, up from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Mid Illinois Bancshares Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 18 Increased: 22 New Position: 7.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 21,310 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) has declined 8.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking services and products to commercial, retail, and agricultural clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $572.86 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as demand, money market, and time deposits, as well as savings and NOW accounts. It has a 12.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, including infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Analysts await First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMBH’s profit will be $12.34 million for 11.60 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by First Mid Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. for 127,965 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 400,700 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.57% invested in the company for 118,063 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 0.56% in the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 67,380 shares.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. The firm also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. It has a 20.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold Mercury General Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $25,430 activity. Shares for $25,430 were bought by Braunegg George Gwyer.