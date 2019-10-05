Mercury General (MCY) EPS Estimated At $0.90; Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased Oneok New (OKE) Holding By $15.60 Million

Analysts expect Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report $0.90 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 18.92% from last quarter’s $1.11 EPS. MCY’s profit would be $49.82 million giving it 15.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, Mercury General Corporation’s analysts see 21.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 149,999 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 19.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 229,365 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 959,980 shares with $66.06 million value, down from 1.19 million last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $29.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 1.35M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. The firm also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. It has a 15.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold Mercury General Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.38 million shares or 2.62% more from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.02% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Park Circle Co accumulated 0.02% or 500 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco Ltd Liability reported 210,497 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 284,880 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Merian Investors (Uk) owns 410,543 shares. Us National Bank De owns 1,088 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Moreover, Crawford Invest Counsel has 0.36% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 38,549 shares. Alliancebernstein L P reported 46,234 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 254,938 shares.

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Mercury General Corporation: Mercury Insurance Slashes Illinois Auto Insurance Rates – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) 4.1% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury General Corporation (MCY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shareholders Booked A 54% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Offering High Yields and High Growth Rates – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 High-Yield Stocks With Fast Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is -0.97% below currents $72.03 stock price. ONEOK had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 7. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by UBS.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $308.17 million for 24.01 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Cnx Midstream Partners Lp stake by 342,820 shares to 1.37 million valued at $19.18 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (CIU) stake by 39,300 shares and now owns 92,186 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was raised too.