Mercury General Corporation (MCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General Corporation 56 0.78 N/A 3.12 18.17 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 15 0.65 N/A 0.03 377.67

Table 1 demonstrates Mercury General Corporation and United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Insurance Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Mercury General Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Mercury General Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of United Insurance Holdings Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mercury General Corporation and United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2% United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.28 beta means Mercury General Corporation’s volatility is 72.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mercury General Corporation and United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of United Insurance Holdings Corp. is $16, which is potential 37.58% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Mercury General Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 38.1% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.6% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury General Corporation -9.23% -10.45% 3.43% 12.52% 15.5% 9.67% United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83%

For the past year Mercury General Corporation had bullish trend while United Insurance Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mercury General Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.