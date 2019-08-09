Mercury General Corporation (MCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General Corporation 56 0.83 N/A 3.12 18.17 The Travelers Companies Inc. 141 1.27 N/A 10.02 14.63

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mercury General Corporation and The Travelers Companies Inc. The Travelers Companies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Mercury General Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Mercury General Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Travelers Companies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mercury General Corporation and The Travelers Companies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2% The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Mercury General Corporation has a beta of 0.28 and its 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Travelers Companies Inc. has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Mercury General Corporation and The Travelers Companies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Travelers Companies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively The Travelers Companies Inc. has an average target price of $147, with potential downside of -0.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mercury General Corporation and The Travelers Companies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 83.1%. Insiders held roughly 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury General Corporation -9.23% -10.45% 3.43% 12.52% 15.5% 9.67% The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44%

For the past year Mercury General Corporation has weaker performance than The Travelers Companies Inc.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Mercury General Corporation.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.