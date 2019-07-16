Mercury General Corporation (MCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General Corporation 54 0.98 N/A 3.12 17.93 Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 11 0.67 N/A 0.57 20.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mercury General Corporation and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Mercury General Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Mercury General Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2% Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9%

Volatility & Risk

Mercury General Corporation is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.29 beta. Competitively, Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s 36.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mercury General Corporation and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.9% and 83.2% respectively. Insiders owned 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury General Corporation 0.13% 11.07% 2.9% -8.1% 21.02% 8.24% Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 4.1% 4.19% 11.3% 6.03% 17.11% 6.92%

For the past year Mercury General Corporation has stronger performance than Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Mercury General Corporation beats Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.