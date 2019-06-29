Mercury General Corporation (MCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General Corporation 54 0.96 N/A 3.12 17.93 CNA Financial Corporation 45 1.24 N/A 3.17 14.31

Table 1 highlights Mercury General Corporation and CNA Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CNA Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mercury General Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Mercury General Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2% CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Mercury General Corporation is 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.29 beta. From a competition point of view, CNA Financial Corporation has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.9% of Mercury General Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CNA Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 50.71% are Mercury General Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, CNA Financial Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury General Corporation 0.13% 11.07% 2.9% -8.1% 21.02% 8.24% CNA Financial Corporation 0.18% 2.3% 8.26% -1.79% -1.99% 7.37%

For the past year Mercury General Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than CNA Financial Corporation.

Summary

Mercury General Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors CNA Financial Corporation.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.