Mercury General Corporation (MCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General Corporation 56 0.83 N/A 3.12 18.17 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.25 N/A 3.67 18.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mercury General Corporation and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Mercury General Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Mercury General Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.28 beta indicates that Mercury General Corporation is 72.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.6 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mercury General Corporation and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 92.7% respectively. 50.71% are Mercury General Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury General Corporation -9.23% -10.45% 3.43% 12.52% 15.5% 9.67% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77%

For the past year Mercury General Corporation was more bullish than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. beats Mercury General Corporation.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.