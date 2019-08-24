Mercury General Corporation (MCY) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Contrasting side by side

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General Corporation 56 0.77 N/A 3.12 18.17 United Fire Group Inc. 47 1.00 N/A 1.01 51.91

Demonstrates Mercury General Corporation and United Fire Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. United Fire Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Mercury General Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Mercury General Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than United Fire Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mercury General Corporation and United Fire Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2% United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Mercury General Corporation is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.28 beta. United Fire Group Inc. on the other hand, has -0.11 beta which makes it 111.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mercury General Corporation and United Fire Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 65.6% respectively. 50.71% are Mercury General Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of United Fire Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury General Corporation -9.23% -10.45% 3.43% 12.52% 15.5% 9.67% United Fire Group Inc. 7.71% 7.22% 20.58% 1.44% -9.28% -5.73%

For the past year Mercury General Corporation had bullish trend while United Fire Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Mercury General Corporation beats United Fire Group Inc.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.