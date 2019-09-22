Mercury General Corporation (MCY) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General Corporation 56 0.83 N/A 3.12 18.17 American Financial Group Inc. 101 1.30 N/A 7.87 13.01

Table 1 highlights Mercury General Corporation and American Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Financial Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Mercury General Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Mercury General Corporation is currently more expensive than American Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Mercury General Corporation is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.28. American Financial Group Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.84 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mercury General Corporation and American Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 67.2% respectively. Insiders held 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury General Corporation -9.23% -10.45% 3.43% 12.52% 15.5% 9.67% American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81%

For the past year Mercury General Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than American Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors American Financial Group Inc. beats Mercury General Corporation.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.