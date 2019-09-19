Mercury Computer Sys Com (MRCY) Holder Teton Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $630,000; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake Has Boosted by United American Securities Inc

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercury Computer Sys Inc Com (MRCY) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercury Computer Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $84.18. About 49,408 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $464 MLN TO $468 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – Look how $MRCY insiders timed their selling. Initiated a 10b5-1 ahead of the DoD audit investigation. Looks very very suspicious @SEC_Enforcement #skeptic; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 30C; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q Rev $146.7M-$151.7M; 19/04/2018 – Just brought to our attention that leading forensic research firm CFRA had also written a cautionary report on $MRCY in December 2017. For those interested, we suggest tracking it down also #skeptic; 18/04/2018 – Focus carefully on $MRCY gross margins. They are contracting and missed guidance first time last quarter, then the CFO resigned and they rushed to acquire Themis 4 days ahead of Christmas #bearish; 16/03/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 26th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 27th Straight Gain

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,344 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.88 million, up from 159,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $141.93. About 14.96 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ci Invests has invested 1.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 24.22M are owned by Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co. Sarasin And Prtn Llp holds 2.07% or 884,917 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 6.66 million shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 13.28 million shares or 3.34% of the stock. Family Firm has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 13.57 million shares or 3.59% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested 3.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Fernwood Invest Management Lc has invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northrock Partners Ltd Liability Com owns 12,525 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd holds 3.42% or 161,341 shares. Community & Invest holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 277,383 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt owns 1.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,749 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Llc holds 108,225 shares or 6.52% of its portfolio.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willdan Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 25,869 shares to 61,869 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astec Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 23,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Klx Energy Services Hold.

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $18.30M for 63.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.