Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lowered Stake; Westchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Waste Management (WM) Holding by $348,140

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 6,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 561,139 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.67M, down from 567,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $86.31. About 1.13 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Congo warns of “new phase” in Ebola outbreak after first urban case; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – Singulair (montelukast; Merck & Co/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 08/03/2018 – Eisai teams with Merck to boost sales of cancer drug; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $117.81. About 215,098 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 0.71% or 669,457 shares. Becker Mgmt holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 561,903 shares. Factory Mutual stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Comml Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 7,000 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. West Chester Cap Advisors Incorporated accumulated 6,202 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 1.4% or 1.71M shares. Moreover, Staley Capital Advisers has 0.02% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 627,881 were reported by Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Ltd. 6,335 were accumulated by Finance Consulate Inc. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc owns 172,199 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Lp owns 0.42% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 156,730 shares. Gam Ag invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Guardian Life Com Of America reported 7,444 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Limited Liability invested in 4.24 million shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Share Stocks To Buy On Fed Uncertainty – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Policymakers Stroll To Jackson Hole – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 28,299 shares to 30,338 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 49,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,426 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 65,266 are owned by Bokf Na. Ameriprise holds 0.17% or 3.58 million shares. Field And Main National Bank & Trust has invested 0.98% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Morgan Dempsey Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.22% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pillar Pacific Management Lc holds 2,448 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 1,373 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Conning accumulated 0.03% or 9,562 shares. Citigroup holds 493,818 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 3,543 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems holds 80,489 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Commerce LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hayek Kallen Investment Management reported 3.48% stake. Private Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 25.84 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.