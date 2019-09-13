Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose While Hilltop Holdings Cut Its Holding by $380,970; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake Held by Atika Capital Management Llc

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 30.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 42,500 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $144.91. About 1.73 million shares traded or 89.87% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 36,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, down from 40,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 7.57M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 20/03/2018 – MERCK NAMES JENNIFER ZACHARY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – GROSS PROFITS FROM LENVIMA PRODUCT SALES GLOBALLY WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BY EISAI AND MERCK; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/05/2018 – Roche immunotherapy combination increases lung cancer survival-study; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 12,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 56,257 shares. 2,407 were accumulated by Oakworth Cap Inc. 2,705 are held by Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il. Moreover, Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division has 0.1% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 24,788 shares. Advisory Inc reported 3,553 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company holds 3,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs Inc holds 3.05% or 29,450 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.05% or 2.59M shares in its portfolio. Bamco New York invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd reported 0.37% stake. Nomura owns 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 5,500 shares. 200,197 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 15,088 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance invested in 12.20M shares or 2.07% of the stock.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.66 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,330 shares to 2,674 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).