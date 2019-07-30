Merck & Co (MRK) Stake Has Increased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc; Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Value Rose While Exchange Capital Management Trimmed by $1.71 Million Its Holding

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $163.33. About 1.21 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.76. About 7.95M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape quarantine in Congo, two later die – MSF; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 23/05/2018 – THREE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO EBOLA PATIENTS ESCAPED QUARANTINE IN CITY OF MBANDAKA – MSF; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.60 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Wallach Matthew J sold $1.41 million.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity(R) Msci Energy Etf (FENY) by 21,879 shares to 123,917 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Dynamic Ccy Hdgd Intl Eq Etf.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 107.45 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

