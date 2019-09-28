Merck & Co. (MRK) Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Decreased Its Stake by $830,000; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Lifted Position by $2.55 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 29,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 7.60 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $665.64 million, up from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 1.64M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES 2020 EPS $11.00 – $13.00 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines’ chief financial officer stepping down; 01/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO PARTNER WITH AMERICAN HUMANE ON PET TRAVEL; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Traffic (revenue Passenger Miles) Up 6.5%; 27/04/2018 – FITCH: NO RATING IMPACT EXPECTED FROM UAL’S TERM LOAN RE; 24/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT TODAY; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks; 07/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS IT WILL OPERATE A NORMAL SCHEDULE THURSDAY; 27/04/2018 – United’s Economic Stake in Azul Goes From 3.7% to 8%

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 255,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.38 million, down from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 03/05/2018 – Merck doubles down on Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccines, paying $125M to partner on KRAS shared antigen strategy $MRK; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018741 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.58 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 1.7% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co invested in 65,684 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Conning stated it has 1.58% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.74% or 842,549 shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie Limited invested in 1.31% or 218,994 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cambridge Trust accumulated 490,916 shares. 185,191 were reported by General Amer Inc. Milestone Group Inc owns 4,577 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Towercrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stonebridge Lc invested in 83,001 shares. 44,045 are owned by Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Llc. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.86% stake. Lowe Brockenbrough Communication, Virginia-based fund reported 129,493 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.95% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 1.37M shares to 17.97M shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.74M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80M shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).