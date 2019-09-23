Merck & Co. (MRK) Position Has Upped by Cardinal Capital Management Inc; Tt International Has Raised Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $16.63 Million as Share Price Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 929.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 97,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 108,055 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.61. About 2.04M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 11/04/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: MERCK & CIE [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1960 – 2018-04-11; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS 2018 ADJ EBITDA WILL BE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN € 3.95 BILLION AND € 4.15 BILLION IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 06/03/2018 – More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 09/04/2018 – Mavenclad (Cladribine Tablets) Receives First Approval in the Middle East & Africa Region

Tt International increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 180,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 383,654 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.46 million, up from 202,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 799,975 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – CELGENE RECEIVES EXCLUSIVE OPT-IN RIGHTS TO LICENSE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALL PROGRAMMES DEVELOPED WITHIN THIS COLLABORATION; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncolog; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/03/2018 – Celgene Completes Acquisition Of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Advancing Global Leadership In Cellular Immunotherapy; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 708,083 shares to 254,178 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 49,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra Corp.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Biogen, Acceleron terminate drugs after poor trials – Boston Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celgene’s CC-486 successful in late-stage AML study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Biotech in Focus, Trade Talks Steady Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Muhlenkamp owns 3.17% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 70,621 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.87M shares. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 2,925 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Llc stated it has 6,837 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Conning invested in 11,462 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.39% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 38,000 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.74% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Company Limited accumulated 800 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 142,226 shares. Fmr reported 15.03M shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc has 2,382 shares. Peoples Fin Svcs Corporation has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Maryland-based Df Dent & has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 35,400 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,900 shares to 213,623 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,064 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck (MRK) Pooled Analysis Continues to Show its KEYTRUDA in Combination with Chemotherapy Improved OS for Patients with Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.