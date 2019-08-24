Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Grandfield & Dodd Has Cut Stake by $447,868; Towle & Co Has Decreased Its Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Position as Stock Declined

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 5,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 329,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40 million, down from 334,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 08/03/2018 – STADA MAY BE INTERESTED IF MERCK CHANGES SCOPE OF ASSET SALE; 22/05/2018 – Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 1.42M shares traded or 94.09% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 2.57M shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,008 shares. Brandywine Lc owns 1.09% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.90M shares. Condor Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,624 shares. Naples Global Advisors Lc invested in 1.31% or 61,813 shares. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability Co has 5,600 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc stated it has 25,101 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt owns 46,301 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Princeton Strategies Group Limited Liability invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0.11% stake. Twin Cap accumulated 1.14% or 277,273 shares. Neumann Cap Ltd Com holds 5,267 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Proffitt And Goodson Inc invested in 0% or 31 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs new use for Merck’s Keytruda – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,853 shares to 114,583 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Renewable Energy Group Names Cynthia (CJ) Warner as CEO – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADSK, NKE, REGI – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2019: E, REGI, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.