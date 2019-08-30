Merck & Co. (MRK) Shareholder Calamos Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; Total Sa (TOT) Market Value Declined While Todd Asset Management Has Lifted by $618,255 Its Stake

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 11,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.69 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 1.37 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 24/04/2018 – Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA – TOTAL S.A., TOTAL CAPITAL, TOTAL CAPITAL CANADA LTD. OR TOTAL CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL MAY USE THE PROSPECTUS TO OFFER DEBT SECURITIES; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – GROUP’S OVERALL ECONOMIC INTEREST IN THIS NEW LNG PROJECT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 21.5%; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 08/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 19/03/2018 – Total Reports Compressor Shutdowns at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 11/04/2018 – Total Becomes Operator of the North Platte Discovery; 10/04/2018 – Total, Aramco Sign MoU to Build Petrochemical Complex; 29/03/2018 – TOTAL STARTS PRODUCTION AT ALGERIA’S TIMIMOUN GAS FIELD

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 95,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.56 million, up from 921,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 4.55 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES MODERATE ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2018, SEES SLIGHT DECLINE IN FOREX ADJ EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-From sterling crises to Brexit, the tests of Bank of England bosses; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Results roll in from Akzo Nobel, Merck, Uniper

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Advsr holds 4,485 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability holds 104,705 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 559,787 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Fincl Advantage Inc holds 0.01% or 233 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Lc has invested 0.59% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mufg Americas reported 1.04% stake. Utah Retirement Systems, Utah-based fund reported 491,767 shares. 5,320 are held by Snow Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Hsbc Public holds 2.67 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Matarin Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.42% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 70,232 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 0.01% or 698 shares in its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And holds 0.37% or 6,240 shares in its portfolio. Stadion Money Limited Company invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 93,287 shares to 613,365 shares, valued at $45.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 3.79M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.49M shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

