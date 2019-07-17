Merck & Co Com (MRK) Holder Montag A & Associates Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined; Td Capital Management Has Trimmed Autozone (AZO) Stake by $9.83 Million as Share Value Rose

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $12.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1167.14. About 109,194 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 13,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,891 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13M, down from 207,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.18. About 5.24 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 20/04/2018 – FOCUS-Germany’s Merck seeks partners for cancer and immune system drugs; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 07/05/2018 – GERMAN UNIT MERCK FINCK MAKES ABOUT EU3M OPER. PROFIT IN 2017; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.45M for 13.37 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 65,385 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $83.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,368 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,341 shares to 12,515 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 50,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).