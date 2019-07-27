Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Value Declined While Qs Investors Upped Stake by $4.98 Million

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 2177.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 39,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.14. About 2.16 million shares traded or 16.55% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 36.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 31,570 shares as the company's stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,213 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 85,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 48,147 shares to 68,231 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 55,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,493 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6,368 shares to 56,236 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 5,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).