Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Increased Stake in Alaska Air Group (Put) (ALK) as Stock Rose

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (Put) (ALK) by 102.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 279,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 552,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.02 million, up from 273,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 257,810 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Change Does Not Apply to Policy for Traditional Service Animals; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%; 02/05/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 89.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 134,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 16,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 150,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 2.42 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – Merck & Co Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PRESENTING OVERALL SURVIVAL & PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FINDINGS FROM KEYNOTE-407 AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022023 Company: MERCK AND CO INC; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Trial Met Secondary Endpoint of Overall Response Rate in Early Cohort of Participants; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 15/05/2018 – Germany’s Merck Breaks Down Currency Impact; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Evobrutinib Has Positive Results in MS Trial

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 3,156 shares to 1,097 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 21,886 shares to 79,031 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

