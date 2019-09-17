Merck & Co. (MRK) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $8.10 Million as Stock Value Rose; Stephens Investment Management Group Boosted Its Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 929.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 97,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 108,055 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $82.66. About 3.36M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – STUDY HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – Roche immunotherapy combination increases lung cancer survival-study; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.65M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pacira Biosciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 211,564 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $74.6M; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA REITERATED FULL YEAR 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCRX); 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $74.6 MLN VS $69.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF SNDA FOR EXPAREL® AS A NERVE; 29/03/2018 PACIRA SAYS COO HAS LEFT TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold PCRX shares while 46 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.17 million shares or 30.83% less from 58.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). 68,900 were accumulated by Swiss Comml Bank. Alabama-based Mesirow Financial has invested 0.74% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 52,630 shares. Baillie Gifford has invested 0.05% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Carroll invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 22,351 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn invested in 158,210 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 1% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Los Angeles Capital & Equity accumulated 20,560 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 40,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highland Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). First Republic Inv Inc has 5,919 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.03% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 165,965 shares to 624,803 shares, valued at $38.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 11,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 9,415 shares to 520,984 shares, valued at $48.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,064 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF).