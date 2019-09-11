Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Sequoia Financial Advisors Lifted Its Stake; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Trimmed Its Stake

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 8,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 27,585 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 18,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 16.27M shares traded or 65.01% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – Merck eyes best day since 2016, gains help fuel pharma rally; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO REAFFIRMS EXPECTS AN INCREASE AGAIN IN 2019 SALES, ADJ EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 87.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 258,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 36,590 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 294,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 3.12M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Slips 0.3%; 15/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Employees Celebrate ‘ProfitSharing Day’; Receive $543 Million In 2017 ProfitSharing; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: BUSINESS `NEVER BEEN IN STRONGER POSITION’: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT TO 11.1 BLN IN FEBRUARY 2018, COMPARED WITH FEBRUARY 2017 ASMS OF 11.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Remains Committed to Maintaining Investment Grade Balance Sheet and Strong Fincl Position; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net Margin 9.4%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Airlines Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUV); 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N MARCH LOAD FACTOR 85.1 PCT VS 84.1 PCT YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 72,486 shares to 4,710 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $577.13M for 12.47 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 466,630 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $101.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.